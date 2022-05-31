50,000 Shares in Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOOU) Bought by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOOU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAOOU. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crypto 1 Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $7,323,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $3,207,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $3,030,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $2,897,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $2,591,000.

DAOOU stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.06. Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15.

Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, or reorganization or any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

