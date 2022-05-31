40,705 Shares in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Acquired by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its position in indie Semiconductor by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 280,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 25,081 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,545,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 803.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 493,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after acquiring an additional 438,611 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $468,000. Institutional investors own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Steven Machuga sold 8,699 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $63,502.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,502 shares of company stock worth $200,581. 20.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on INDI shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of indie Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, indie Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.29.

NASDAQ INDI opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $16.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.02.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 140.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.48%. The firm had revenue of $22.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 171.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

