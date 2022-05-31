LMR Partners LLP Purchases New Holdings in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 106,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVPT. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. purchased a new position in AvePoint during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,269,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in AvePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,905,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP purchased a new position in AvePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,140,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in AvePoint in the third quarter worth about $9,788,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AvePoint by 4,359.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after buying an additional 842,684 shares during the last quarter. 33.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts have issued reports on AVPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AvePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AvePoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.49.
AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. AvePoint had a negative return on equity of 29.73% and a negative net margin of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $53.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.67 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AvePoint Profile (Get Rating)
AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AvePoint (AVPT)
- Broadcom Is Primed To Hit A New All-Time High
- MarketBeat Podcast: Where Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?
- Workday Gets Worked Over By The Analysts
- Ulta Beauty Had One Beautiful Quarter
- Builders FirstSource Stock is Building Out a Base
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.