LMR Partners LLP Invests $978,000 in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 217,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the third quarter worth $36,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the third quarter worth $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the third quarter worth $61,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 16.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SHCR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Sharecare from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Sharecare from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Sharecare in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of SHCR opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average of $3.64. Sharecare, Inc. has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $10.77.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Sharecare had a negative net margin of 21.72% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $118.54 million during the quarter.

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

