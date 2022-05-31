85,049 Shares in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV) Purchased by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 85,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its position in Spring Valley Acquisition by 83.9% in the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,628,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,150,000 after acquiring an additional 743,105 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC bought a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $6,195,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $5,526,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,212,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,249,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SV opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $11.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.08.

In other Spring Valley Acquisition news, Director William J. Quinn purchased 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $66,858.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,858. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

