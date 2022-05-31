LMR Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 38,871 Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Momentive Global by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Momentive Global by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTV opened at $12.56 on Tuesday. Momentive Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

MNTV has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Momentive Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.93.

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

