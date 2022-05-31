LMR Partners LLP Boosts Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

LMR Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 86.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,185 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 380.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 910.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1,204.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MOS stock opened at $59.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.56. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $28.26 and a 12 month high of $79.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. Mosaic had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 18.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 6.37%.

Mosaic announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mosaic from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

In related news, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Calvin O’rourke sold 27,681 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total value of $2,075,244.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,137,443.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,039 shares of company stock worth $7,169,395. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

