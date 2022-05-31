11,385 Shares in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Acquired by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Graco by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Graco by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

GGG opened at $63.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.41 and a 12 month high of $81.09.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The firm had revenue of $494.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 13,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $885,063.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GGG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Graco from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

