LMR Partners LLP Decreases Stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

LMR Partners LLP decreased its position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,604 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 8,681.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Schneider National alerts:

SNDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Schneider National from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schneider National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schneider National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.28.

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $24.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Schneider National, Inc. has a one year low of $20.48 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.85%.

In other Schneider National news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $395,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,372.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shaleen Devgun sold 11,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $315,081.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Profile (Get Rating)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.