LMR Partners LLP Invests $696,000 in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 23,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OHI. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.
NYSE OHI opened at $29.62 on Tuesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.65 and a 200-day moving average of $28.90.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 143.32%.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.70.
Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)
Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.
