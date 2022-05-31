2,684 Shares in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Purchased by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,684 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the third quarter valued at $29,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 67.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total value of $537,612.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,324 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.43, for a total transaction of $375,261.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 883 shares in the company, valued at $250,268.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,569 shares of company stock worth $3,565,203. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $297.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $308.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.42. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.67 and a 1-year high of $371.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $954.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.45 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 67.94% and a net margin of 17.79%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTNT. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $360.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortinet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Fortinet from $362.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.29.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

