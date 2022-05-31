LMR Partners LLP Decreases Position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

LMR Partners LLP trimmed its position in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,048 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the second quarter worth $330,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 99.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,094,000 after acquiring an additional 160,851 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 21.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 21.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 343,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after acquiring an additional 61,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 585.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 55,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

LAZR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Luminar Technologies from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.73.

In other news, Director Jun Hong Heng sold 59,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $841,196.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,510,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,186,240.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Austin Russell bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.86 per share, with a total value of $192,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 345,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,315,600 and sold 391,062 shares valued at $5,393,549. 43.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 15.85 and a current ratio of 16.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.43. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $26.39.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 73.24% and a negative net margin of 747.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

