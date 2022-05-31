LMR Partners LLP Has $956,000 Stock Holdings in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

LMR Partners LLP raised its stake in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 94,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 137,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Core Laboratories from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lowered Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $21.30 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $31.55.

Shares of Core Laboratories stock opened at $27.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.33 and a beta of 2.71. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $49.87.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.63 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 2.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

Core Laboratories Profile (Get Rating)

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.