LMR Partners LLP Acquires New Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in Seagen by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 416,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,006,000 after purchasing an additional 105,189 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Seagen by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 114,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Seagen by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at $414,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Seagen from $198.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Seagen from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Seagen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.33.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,524,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,628,541.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 667,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,017,157.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,500 shares of company stock worth $11,149,639. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $141.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.41. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.43 and a 1-year high of $192.79.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $426.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.75 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.86% and a negative net margin of 41.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

