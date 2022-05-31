Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Shares Bought by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP grew its position in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,892 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP owned 0.19% of Viridian Therapeutics worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $724,000. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,426,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $956,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 43,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $982,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VRDN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Shares of VRDN opened at $12.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.01. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.12.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.06). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 360.68% and a negative net margin of 5,014.24%. The business had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Violin sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $391,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 510,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,662,201.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $958,836. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

