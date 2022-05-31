Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Bought by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP grew its position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) by 85.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 120,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,237 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter worth $1,524,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $885,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 8,925.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,579,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,900 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter worth about $132,000. 57.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HIMS shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.14.

In other news, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $45,198.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIMS opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $15.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.16.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $101.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

