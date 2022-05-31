LMR Partners LLP Sells 1,576,868 Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

LMR Partners LLP lowered its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) by 96.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,576,868 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 29,971.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $191,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, Director Eric Wei sold 17,506,195 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $162,457,489.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,238,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,457,400.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCCS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.90.

Shares of NYSE CCCS opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $13.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.46 and a 200 day moving average of $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $187.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.84 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. Research analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

