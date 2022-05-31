LMR Partners LLP Makes New $937,000 Investment in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 33,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GO. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 738,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,880,000 after acquiring an additional 196,730 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $650,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,228,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $678,000. 96.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GO shares. Craig Hallum upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.70.

GO stock opened at $38.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.03. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of -0.19.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $831.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Grocery Outlet’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 100,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $3,801,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 66,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,858.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 10,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $292,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 364,902 shares of company stock valued at $13,139,844. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

