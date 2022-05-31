LMR Partners LLP Takes Position in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 91,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrive Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC now owns 37,614,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755,222 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 23,324,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,097,000 after buying an additional 8,833,899 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Oscar Health by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,929,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,548,000 after purchasing an additional 22,784 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,600,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,827,000 after acquiring an additional 683,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,179,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,258,000 after acquiring an additional 640,320 shares in the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSCR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Oscar Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Oscar Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.04.

In other news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 11,638 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $96,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 19,204 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total transaction of $140,765.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,557 shares of company stock worth $304,575 in the last quarter.

Shares of OSCR stock opened at $5.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.72 and its 200-day moving average is $7.87. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $29.70.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 22.93% and a negative return on equity of 37.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

