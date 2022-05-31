LMR Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of OLO during the 4th quarter valued at $92,634,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of OLO by 307.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,145,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,927 shares during the period. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OLO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,008,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in OLO by 853.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,700,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,397 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in OLO by 141.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,460,000 after buying an additional 1,452,006 shares during the period. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on OLO from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OLO in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on OLO from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OLO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In other news, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 21,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $264,870.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 603,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,318,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

NYSE OLO opened at $11.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.56 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.37. Olo Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $49.00.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). OLO had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $42.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

