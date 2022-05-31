LMR Partners LLP Has $748,000 Stock Position in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

LMR Partners LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,530 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Janus International Group were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Janus International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $634,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Janus International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $469,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Janus International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Janus International Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 468,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 14,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

JBI opened at $10.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.57. Janus International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $15.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 0.40.

Janus International Group ( NYSE:JBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. Janus International Group had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The company had revenue of $235.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Janus International Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Janus International Group to $11.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Janus International Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

About Janus International Group (Get Rating)

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.