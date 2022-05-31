NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Holdings Increased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in NRG Energy by 33.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 608.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG Energy stock opened at $46.45 on Tuesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.52.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.52%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

