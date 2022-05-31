Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Raises Position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Avalara were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,127,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,123,000 after acquiring an additional 22,149 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 6.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,582,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,139,000 after acquiring an additional 216,484 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 1.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,913,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,356,000 after acquiring an additional 30,319 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,704,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Avalara by 5.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,149,000 after buying an additional 99,894 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total transaction of $108,762.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 6,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total value of $599,773.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,280 shares of company stock worth $6,038,930 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AVLR has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Avalara from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America cut Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Avalara from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Avalara in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.81.

Shares of NYSE AVLR opened at $86.17 on Tuesday. Avalara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.59 and a 1 year high of $191.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.62 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $204.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

