Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Kellogg by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,531,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,172,000 after acquiring an additional 333,421 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Kellogg by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,834,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,457,000 after purchasing an additional 554,607 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kellogg by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,570,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,594,000 after purchasing an additional 150,151 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Kellogg by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,874,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,589,000 after purchasing an additional 192,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,492,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,998,000 after acquiring an additional 100,759 shares during the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellogg stock opened at $69.81 on Tuesday. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $75.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.20 and a 200-day moving average of $65.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.67%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $8,953,332.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 876,918 shares of company stock valued at $58,398,354. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on K shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

