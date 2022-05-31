Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Acquired by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Leidos by 11.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,251,000 after purchasing an additional 36,131 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Leidos by 55.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,195,000 after acquiring an additional 232,498 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Leidos by 1.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,779 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Leidos by 16.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 22,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Leidos by 5.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. 78.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on LDOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Leidos from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

In other Leidos news, Director Miriam E. John sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total transaction of $520,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total value of $2,692,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 63,065 shares of company stock worth $6,659,255 in the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $105.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $111.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.34. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.73.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

