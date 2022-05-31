Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 450 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,983,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chewy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,376,000 after buying an additional 41,220 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Chewy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 673,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,741,000 after buying an additional 28,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Chewy by 607.4% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 36,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 31,185 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CHWY opened at $27.11 on Tuesday. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $97.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.60 and a beta of 0.75.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Chewy had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 131.33%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Chewy from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Chewy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Chewy from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Chewy from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chewy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.95.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

