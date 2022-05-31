Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2,875.0% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $189.83 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $173.93 and a 12 month high of $222.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $195.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.70.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

