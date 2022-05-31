Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 10,639 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) by 75.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,639 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 635.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 93,845 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 23.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 226.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,297 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 14,781 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 160,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 75,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 946,755 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $11.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $585.18 million, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Modine Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $18.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average is $9.65.

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Building HVAC Systems, and Heavy Duty Equipment and Automotive segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; hydronic products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; commercial packaged rooftop ventilation units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air-handling units; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensing units.

