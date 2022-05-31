Mutual Advisors LLC Invests $205,000 in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Avantor during the fourth quarter worth about $207,973,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,842,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,361,000 after purchasing an additional 324,770 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 260,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after purchasing an additional 68,364 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 132,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 65,495 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 939,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,603,000 after purchasing an additional 35,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AVTR shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Avantor from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.13.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $32.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.38. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.64 and a 1 year high of $44.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $1,232,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,764 shares in the company, valued at $4,007,010.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $612,985.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,157.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

