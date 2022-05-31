Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.06% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 347,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $36.83 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $34.16 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.75.

