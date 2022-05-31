GSA Capital Partners LLP Decreases Stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 77.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,152 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $39.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.08. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $37.19 and a one year high of $48.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 37.75% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.67%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

