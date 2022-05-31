Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Decreases Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vistra by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after buying an additional 89,962 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Vistra by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 240,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 20,442 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Vistra by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Vistra by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 56,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth $2,736,000.

VST stock opened at $26.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 0.82. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $27.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.70.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.69). Vistra had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.177 per share. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.95%.

VST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vistra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

In related news, CEO Curtis A. Morgan sold 221,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $5,685,644.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,979,128. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $39,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,392,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,539,731.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,383,255 shares of company stock valued at $112,730,782. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

