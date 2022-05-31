Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 1,434 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,723,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,354,623 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 43.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,227,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,630 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,477,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,952,000 after acquiring an additional 748,729 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 19.6% in the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 2,308,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,590,000 after acquiring an additional 377,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,212,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,110,000 after buying an additional 787,367 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Shares of PDBC opened at $19.67 on Tuesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $13.22 and a 52-week high of $22.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.20.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.