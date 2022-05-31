Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Grows Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 192,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,969,000 after acquiring an additional 30,847 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,677,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,280,000 after acquiring an additional 61,475 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 17,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 56,797 shares during the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CUBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.43.

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $45.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $40.31 and a 12 month high of $57.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.97.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $238.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.13 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.81%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

