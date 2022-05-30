Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 96,357 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,434,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 96,357 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $133,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $149,620,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Emerson Electric by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,981,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,178,000 after buying an additional 999,881 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Emerson Electric by 423.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,135,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,989,000 after buying an additional 918,801 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Emerson Electric by 481.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,046,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,533,000 after buying an additional 866,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $66,938,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on EMR shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.42.

In related news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EMR opened at $88.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $81.01 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

