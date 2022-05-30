Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 61,721 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,159,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 61,721 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Nucor worth $132,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Nucor by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Security National Bank now owns 3,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 35,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $137.74 on Monday. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.82.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.35 by $0.32. Nucor had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 27.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total transaction of $556,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total transaction of $432,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,639 shares of company stock worth $4,736,302 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

