Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $152.36 Million Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,092,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,217 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $152,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,459,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,473,000 after buying an additional 64,679 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $499,246,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,404,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,694,000 after acquiring an additional 12,056 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,035,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,366,000 after purchasing an additional 228,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.4% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,034,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,198,000 after purchasing an additional 43,477 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $136.87 on Monday. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $106.46 and a one year high of $145.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 43.60%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.75.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

