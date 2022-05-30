Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,482,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,712 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $137,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cerner by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerner in the fourth quarter worth $1,245,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 15.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 954,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,306,000 after purchasing an additional 128,800 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 416.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 375,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,464,000 after purchasing an additional 302,577 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $497,547.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $725,624.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cerner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cerner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.38.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $94.68 on Monday. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $69.08 and a 1 year high of $94.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.77.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Cerner had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.27%.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

