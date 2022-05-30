Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,151 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,826,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,510 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,988,270 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,669,349,000 after purchasing an additional 596,043 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,071,010 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,443,489,000 after purchasing an additional 404,042 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,437,205 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,051,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,142,687,000 after purchasing an additional 109,837 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TJX opened at $64.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $75.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $77.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.70.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TJX. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

TJX Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

