Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 18,532 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 517,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,532 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.35% of ResMed worth $134,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth about $76,787,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the third quarter worth about $73,636,000. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 597.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 181,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,260,000 after buying an additional 155,476 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth about $15,009,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the third quarter worth about $14,218,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $603,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.62, for a total value of $386,957.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,114 shares of company stock worth $9,497,701 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

RMD opened at $208.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.99. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $189.40 and a one year high of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.55.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12). ResMed had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $864.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RMD shares. StockNews.com downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.11.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

