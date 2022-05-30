Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Prologis by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,532 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Prologis by 110.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Prologis by 429.1% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Prologis by 4.2% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 14,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of PLD stock opened at $127.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.73. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.37 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

In related news, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. Barclays increased their target price on Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Prologis from $172.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.42.

About Prologis (Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.