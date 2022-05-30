Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,549,771 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 129,914 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $137,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 475.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,410.3% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 589 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $74.73 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.19 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.35. The company has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.69.

In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $422,948.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,553.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,332 shares of company stock worth $1,299,228 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

