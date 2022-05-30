Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 850,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 79,959 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $138,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,167,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 105,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,049,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 386,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,620,000 after buying an additional 8,152 shares during the period. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.06, for a total value of $1,960,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,739,060.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.75.

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $204.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.39. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $135.46 and a 1-year high of $211.65. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.76.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.20 by $1.22. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 27.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.36%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum (Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.