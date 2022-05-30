Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,476,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,447 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.43% of PACCAR worth $130,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.25.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $85.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.94 and a 200 day moving average of $88.21. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $97.56.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

