Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,969,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 283,125 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.55% of Fortive worth $150,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 456,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,823,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 35,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 650,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,602,000 after buying an additional 124,246 shares during the period. Finally, Alerus Financial NA boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 69,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,297,000 after buying an additional 19,720 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Argus upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.71.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $62.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.52 and a 200-day moving average of $66.30. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $56.06 and a one year high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Fortive’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.56%.

Fortive announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 20,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon purchased 17,400 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.25 per share, with a total value of $1,013,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,758,653.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

