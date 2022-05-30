Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 499 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Clearstead Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 76.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Discovery Value Fund grew its stake in shares of SEA by 17.8% in the third quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 1,310,421 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $417,670,000 after acquiring an additional 198,381 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of SEA by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 31,512 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $7,050,000 after acquiring an additional 7,421 shares during the period. Stony Point Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SEA by 2.9% in the third quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 53,669 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $17,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of SEA by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 669,831 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $149,848,000 after acquiring an additional 247,552 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of SEA by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,106 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $12,244,000 after acquiring an additional 26,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $201.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $160.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $241.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.75.

NYSE:SE opened at $82.86 on Monday. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $54.06 and a 1-year high of $372.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.09 and a 200 day moving average of $156.43. The firm has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a PE ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.22. SEA had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

