SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,170 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,822 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.40% of SVB Financial Group worth $158,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.58, for a total value of $162,363.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total value of $252,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,147,145.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,609 shares of company stock worth $840,010. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $767.00 to $674.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Argus upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $935.00 to $769.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $728.70.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $492.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $506.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $599.18. The firm has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.80. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $419.60 and a 52-week high of $763.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $2.55. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 28.80%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 35.04 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

