Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 18,532 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,532 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of ResMed worth $134,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at $76,787,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,636,000. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 597.8% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 181,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,260,000 after purchasing an additional 155,476 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at $15,009,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,218,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ResMed alerts:

Shares of RMD opened at $208.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $221.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.99. The company has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.55. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.40 and a fifty-two week high of $301.34.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.12). ResMed had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $864.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. ResMed’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,971,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total value of $1,115,761.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,260 shares in the company, valued at $79,678,168.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,114 shares of company stock worth $9,497,701 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RMD. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on ResMed in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.11.

ResMed Company Profile (Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.