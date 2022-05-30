Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $131.55 Million Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,504,061 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 149,348 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.25% of Amphenol worth $131,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 83.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

NYSE APH opened at $71.33 on Monday. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $65.84 and a 52-week high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.84 and a 200-day moving average of $77.25.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 29.74%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

About Amphenol (Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.