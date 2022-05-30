The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,092,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 473,964 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Allstate worth $128,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate stock opened at $136.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.68. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $144.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Allstate from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $126.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.57.

Allstate Profile (Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.